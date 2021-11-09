Drake (Photo: Republic Records)

DRAKE has made his first comment on FRIDAY night's ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL tragedy that took the lives of eight concertgoers in HOUSTON. DRAKE took to INSTRGRAM to say, "I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. He added, "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can."

DRAKE had joined TRAVIS SCOTT on stage at the ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL and is named, with SCOTT, in one lawsuit filed by attorneys for an injured concertgoer.

The NEW YORK POST has more.





« see more Net News