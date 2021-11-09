Doyle (Photo: Melissa Lyttle)

AUDACY's podcast studio, CADENCE13 has signed a multi-year contract extentsion with bestselling author and activist GLENNON DOYLE for her podcast WE CAN DO HARD THINGS.

On the show, DOYLE, along with her sister AMANDA DOYLE and her wife ABBY WAMBACH, share stories of her life and explore topics including love, relationships, parenting, mental health, recovery, boundaries, redefining family, sex, and more.

CADENCE13 has expanded the show to a twice-weekly show with new episodes on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS. The new deal also includes bonus episodes, events, and an early drop of select episodes of WE CAN DO HARD THINGS on the AUDACY app.

CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN commented, "From the first episode of WE CAN DO HARD THINGS, GLENNON’s innumerable talents and instincts--including her raw honesty and natural ability to bond with listeners over shared vulnerabilities and the things that make us human, along with her extraordinary sense of humor--immediately catapulted her and the show not only to the top spot on the APPLE PODCAST charts, but into the hearts of millions around the world. We’re incredibly proud of the show, honored to count GLENNON as a member of the CADENCE13 family, and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

DOYLE added, "CADENCE13 has been a dream partner to help bring our vision for this community to life. I am grateful for the team's steadfast support and advocacy of our podcast, and I am thrilled to have CADENCE13 by our side as we continue to have hard, important, intimate, and connecting conversations with our community in the years ahead."

« see more Net News