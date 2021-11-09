Making More Data Available

MAGELLAN AI has added download data, MAGELLAN AI VERIFIED DOWNLOADS, to its podcast media planning platform. The new feature will give MAGELLAN AI's advertiser and agency partners a source for data on show downloads, episode downloads and unique listeners.

MAGELLAN AI CEO and co-founder CAMERON HENDRIX noted, "Buying and executing podcast advertising campaigns continues to be a challenge for brands and agencies, and we’re taking yet another step forward today in streamlining that process. We’re here so every brand and agency can get rid of that hard-to-manage spreadsheet they’re using to try to keep the entire industry straight. We’re looking forward to accelerating both the number and quality of connections made between the buy-side and the sell-side in our platform."

MAGELLAN AI VERIFIED DOWNLOADS will begin in beta in Q4 2021, and MAGELLAN AI plans to make it widely available in the first quarter of 2022.

« see more Net News