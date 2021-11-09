-
Magellan AI Adds Download Data To Its Podcast Media Planning Platform
November 9, 2021 at 6:07 AM (PT)
MAGELLAN AI has added download data, MAGELLAN AI VERIFIED DOWNLOADS, to its podcast media planning platform. The new feature will give MAGELLAN AI's advertiser and agency partners a source for data on show downloads, episode downloads and unique listeners.
MAGELLAN AI CEO and co-founder CAMERON HENDRIX noted, "Buying and executing podcast advertising campaigns continues to be a challenge for brands and agencies, and we’re taking yet another step forward today in streamlining that process. We’re here so every brand and agency can get rid of that hard-to-manage spreadsheet they’re using to try to keep the entire industry straight. We’re looking forward to accelerating both the number and quality of connections made between the buy-side and the sell-side in our platform."
MAGELLAN AI VERIFIED DOWNLOADS will begin in beta in Q4 2021, and MAGELLAN AI plans to make it widely available in the first quarter of 2022.