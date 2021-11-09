Benedik

AUDACY has hired BRIAN BENEDIK as its Chief Revenue Officer effective DECEMBER 1st. BENEDIK will report to AUDACY COO SUSAN LARKIN.

LARKIN commented, "We’re thrilled to welcome BRIAN to AUDACY and our executive leadership team. His resume speaks for itself, with key roles at audio publishers like SPOTIFY, iHEART RADIO, AUDIBLE and KATZ MEDIA, where his strategic vision enabled the former to quickly elevate from a newcomer in our industry to a multi-billion dollar leader in the audio streaming space. BRIAN’s considerable expertise and experience will amplify our revenue generation efforts as AUDACY continues its upward trajectory."

BENEDIK added, "The audio industry is booming with innovation and consumers are enjoying wonderful content experiences across a number of platforms. The AUDACY re-imagination efforts are beyond impressive and the portfolio of assets across radio, streaming, podcast, live events, sports play-by-play and sports betting are best in class. I’m looking forward to working with DAVID FIELD, SUSAN LARKIN and the AUDACY executive team to drive value to marketers and our loyal users."

