In today’s JACOBLOG posting by JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS, he goes on to talk about the transparency of FORD CEO JIM FARLEY in addressing his troops to the realities of business in the auto industry – where all signs point to retooling for the Electric Vehicle as well as the competitive threats from EV leader TESLA and #2 EV maker VOLKSWAGEN.

What does all of this have to do with radio? A lot, it turns out. FARLEY’s actual speech is behind a paywall but the story was written by PHOEBE WALL HOWARD, a business reporter at the DETROIT FREE PRESS specializing in automotive news, who wrote the following headline: “FORD CEO gives employees sobering data about TESLA, challenges ahead.”

HOWARD goes on to write: “The automotive industry is transitioning from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to battery electric and a shakeout within the next five years could determine who survives.”

JACOBS writes:

“Replace 'automotive' with 'radio.'

"Replace 'internal combustion engine' with 'tower and transmitter.'

"Replace 'battery electric' with 'digital media.'

"And you can see why JIM FARLEY's approach and strategic plan is so germane to the challenges radio broadcasters are facing. He's being about as clear, direct – yes, transparent – as the CEO of a global company can be."

For full context, read the entire JACOBS MEDIA article, here.

