iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Hip Hop N' R&B WGCI (107.5) morning show co-host comedian LEON ROGERS and R&B WVAZ (102.7) weekend late night host "DJ SUNDANCE" (ERICKA INGRAM), had their FACEBOOK pages hacked and the hackers’ swindled fans of both for thousands, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

According to ROBERTFEDER.COM, the hackers used the hosts’ pages to trick fans into investing in phony business deals. It all started earlier this year and both air talents reported the hacking to FACEBOOK on numerous occasions and were allegedly ignored.

You can read the full story here or watch a report below.

