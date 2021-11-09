Fans Can Watch Several Performances Set For November 10-14

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced their first festival livestream for the 10th edition of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE (NET NEWS 10/15/21) set for NOVEMBER 10th to 14th on the recently launched DWPresents on TWITCH channel (twitch.tv/DWPresents). The festival is relocating to the DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DAYTONA BEACH, FL and will feature headliners METALLICA (two nights), SLIPKNOT and DISTURBED as well as ROB ZOMBIE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD (in their last NORTH FLORIDA performance), A DAY TO REMEMBER, THE OFFSPRING and more.

Hosted by That Space Zebra Show’s BOBBY SCHUBENSKI, TERRY BEEZ, JOSH BALZ and producer JAKE MILLER, the stream will include scheduled performances from SLIPKNOT, DISTRUBED, ROB ZOMBIE, MUDVAYNE, STAIND, SOCIAL DISTORTION and many more bands from the festival lineup.

The DWP TWITCH channel launched in JUNE 2021 and had an audience of nearly 400,000 fans worldwide during its first week of DWPresents’ original programming. Overall, DWPresents has had 4.77 million live views, with 2.85 million unique viewers, 24 million minutes watched and more than 727,000 chat messages.

“TWITCH is the leader in live, interactive entertainment, and the DWP/Space Zebra team built a channel from the ground-up that engages the rock community through music, humor, and fandom,” said TWITCH Head of Music Content BRIAN RUCKER. "We can’t wait to see WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE come to life through TWITCH.”

“TWITCH has provided us with a unique platform to not only have unprecedented daily engagement with our fans but to also discover and interact with the bands of the future,” says DWP CEO DANNY HAYES. "The new TWITCH Stage is going to give us the opportunity to showcase some of the amazing new artists we have found on the platform.”

For more info and the complete WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE schedule, go to welcometorockvillefestival.com.

