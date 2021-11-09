Car Buyers Want Broadcast Radio In All Vehicles

A study conducted by EDISON RESEARCH and released at WORLDDAB SUMMIT says 89% of car buyers think broadcast radio should be standard in every vehicle, indicating broadcast radio continues to dominate as the most preferred source of in-car entertainment around the globe.

Other findings include over 80% of consumers are less likely to buy or lease cars without a built-in radio tuner; consumption of broadcast radio is significantly higher than for any other form of in-car audio; 91% want access to radio to remain free; and US car buyers' most desired radio features include voice controls and content information.

The survey, commissioned by WORLDDAB in partnership with RADIOPLAYER and sponsored by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, COMMERCIAL RADIO AUSTRALIA, and XPERI, interviewed those who had recently purchased or leased a new car, or plan to do so in the near future. In addition to the US, the survey also conducted interviews among car buyers in AUSTRALIA, FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY, and the UK.

Consumption of broadcast radio remains very high among today's car buyers in the US, with 84% saying they have listened in the last week, and 69% saying they listen at least once per day. The car remains the most popular location for listening to radio, cited by an average 90% of respondents, followed by 67% who listen at home and 43% who listen at work.

SVP/EDISON RESEARCH, TOM WEBSTER said, "This is a major piece of consumer research covering some of the biggest automotive markets, yet attitudes about radio among car buyers across all of the countries surveyed were uncannily similar. It's clear, too, that broadcast radio was singled out specifically as a must-have option. Roughly two-thirds of motorists across all countries surveyed indicated that they 'would not listen to their favourite radio stations' if they were only available online. For consumers, the availability of free, easy-to-access broadcast radio as standard is an essential part of the in-car entertainment system and looks set to remain so."

Click here to read the full results of the survey.





