New Live Stream Incubator

Independent DIY digital music distributor TUNECORE has partnered with TWITCH to launch the service’s new artist incubator program, THE COLLECTIVE.

CEO/TuneCore ANDREEA GLEESON explained in a statement, “TWITCH has built and continues to foster a strong, loyal community, and by turning its attention to independent artists, the service shows limitless possibilities for the music industry. TUNECORE is excited to partner with TWITCH in launching THE COLLECTIVE, a live streaming incubator that will provide artists with access to mentors and tools. There is so much potential for emerging artists on TWITCH – through livestreaming, they can earn revenue, find new audiences, connect directly with fans in real time, and build a community. Our hope is that this program will lead to more TUNECORE artists creating their own channels and growing their brands alongside their music in order to move forward in their careers.”

