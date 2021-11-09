Testa

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has named TAYLOR TESTA VP/A&R. She will continue reporting to DAVID GRAY and WALTER JONES, Co-Heads of A&R, based in SANTA MONICA.

TESTA works closely with many of UMPG’s major writers/artists, including ZEDD, KID HARPOON, KENNY BEATS, MATT MAESON, CHELSEA CUTLER, ROYAL & THE SERPENt, SKYLAR GREY, ZHU, SIMON WILCOX, MADEON, JIMMY NAPES, GRYFFIN, and more. Previously at UMPG, Testa worked as Director of A&R. Prior to joining UMPG, TESTA worked in A&R roles at VIRGIN RECORDS, SONY/ATV and EPIC RECORDS.

In a joint statement, GRAY and JONES said, “It has been rewarding to watch TAYLOR’s growth as an executive. Her passionate belief in and dedication to our artists and writers, as well as her commitment to mentoring our up-and-coming A&R executives make TAYLOR an integral member of the UMPG A&R team.”

TESTA added, “It’s been an honor to contribute to the growth of this incredible company that always puts songwriters first. Thank you to JODY GERSON, DAVID and WALTER for their support, and I am grateful to work with such talented songwriters who trust me with their art. I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”





