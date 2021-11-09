Irving (Photo: Global News/File)

After 52 years in broadcasting and nearly 50 as the voice of the CFL WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS, CORUS News/Talk CJOB/WINNIPEG, MANITOBA CANADA's BOB "KNUCKLES" IRVING is retiring. IRVING became the voice of the BLUE BOMBERS in 1974 and has been inducted into both the BLUE BOMBER and CANADIAN FOOTBALL HALLS OF FAME. The BLUE BOMBERS media room is named after IRVING and he's been appointed to the ORDER OF MANITOBA.

IRVING commented, "I've been lucky to live my dream of being a sports broadcaster at one of the best radio stations in CANADA. In nearly five decades at CJOB, I've covered a range of sports, anchored the morning sports for nearly 40 years, but the icing on the cake has been the chance to be the voice of the BOMBERS. I'm grateful for the tremendous support of my wife DAYE, who has had my back every step of the way, and my kids, KYLE, REID and ASHLEIGH, who have provided similar support. It's now time to hang up the mic and join DAYE in exploring what the rest our years have in store. Thanks to everyone I have worked with along the way and to the loyal CJOB listeners who make it all possible. It's been a sweet ride."

CJOB Manager, Talk & Talent HEATHER STEELE added, "BOB has been an essential figure in CANADA’s sports community for nearly five decades and has left a legacy at the station. His passion, knowledge, and most notably his voice will be greatly missed and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter."

