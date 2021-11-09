The historic 96-year-old GUILD THEATRE in MENLO PARK, CA reopens as a state-of-the-art concert hall, managed by non-profit PENINSULA ARTS GUILD. The new GUILD THEATRE features a MEYER SOUND system and ticketing provided by DICE. The newly remodeled 500+ capacity venue will present a wide variety of top live acts beginning JANUARY 18th. Schedule and tickets at guildtheatre.com.

“We’re thrilled to see the project finally come to fruition,” said PENINSULA ARTS GUILD President DREW DUNLEVIE. “We started the non-profit four years ago with the simple goal of bringing some entertainment and culture to a very underserved market here on the Peninsula. We also very much look forward to supporting many artists’ philanthropic endeavors. We like to say we’re solving for fun and good.”

“DICE is excited to be joining forces with THE GUILD THEATRE, which is poised to become an incredible live events space in MENLO PARK,” said DICE President RUSS TANNEN, “Seeing a show at THE GUILD will always be a seamless and fair process for both the fan and the artist.”

THE GUILD THEATRE General Manager TOM BAILEY added, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with the fine folks at PENINSULA ARTS GUILD to bring high-quality entertainment to SILICON VALLEY and SAN FRANCISCO’s mid-Peninsula. THE GUILD THEATRE will be a first-rate venue in all respects, from state-of-the-art sound and lights, to a unique, stylish, and spacious ‘green room’ setup for our talent, to top-quality beverage options (at reasonable prices!) for our patrons. We intend to make MENLO PARK a nightlife destination with great live music, and hope to become a cornerstone of this movement.”

