CountryLine TV hosts Adam Wurtzel (l) and Cassie Mason (r)

THE HEARTLAND NETWORK premiered the first two preview episodes of new Country music broadcast television program "Countryline TV," an extension of the COUNTRYLINE app, this past SATURDAY (11/6). The soon to be weekly talk show is hosted by ADAM WURTZEL from "25 Words or Less" and WTVF/NASHVILLE's CASSIE MASON. The second preview of the show will air in DECEMBER, with a goal of having the show air weekly by JANUARY, 2022.

The first two episodes feature interviews, games, and segments on cooking, fitness and more from artists including GARTH BROOKS, actress MELISSA PETERMAN, CHORD OVERSTREET, PARMALEE, AMY GRANT, WILLIAM LEE GOLDEN of the OAK RIDGE BOYS and more.

"COUNTRYLINE's mission is to help Country fans live their best Country life," said COUNTRYLINE CEO/co-founder SIMON WALKER. "So, what better way to do that than by launching our own TV series? We couldn't be more excited to team up with THE HEARTLAND NETWORK to showcase the world of COUNTRYLINE in a weekly roundup from the heart of MUSIC CITY."

"We first met the team behind COUNTRYLINE back in 2020 at the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR," said THE HEARTLAND NETWORK Pres. JOEL WERTMAN. "We're glad to finally be able to work with them on bringing COUNTRYLINE to television audiences. It's a perfect fit on THE HEARTLAND NETWORK, and we know Country music fans will love it."

