Nominations for the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME are due this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th. To nominate someone, click here. Submissions that are received after FRIDAY's deadline will be considered for the following year. Nominees must have made a significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must have been spent working in the Country format.

The Class of 2022 will be revealed at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th, 2022 in NASHVILLE. The 2022 Class is set to be inducted during the annual COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Dinner and Awards Ceremony, taking place THURSDAY, JUNE 20th, 2022, moving back it its normal schedule after being held in OCTOBER this year. Location details will be announced.

For more information, visit COUNTRYRADIOSEMINAR.com.

