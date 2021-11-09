Country duo LOVE AND THEFT has signed a worldwide marketing and distribution deal with ONERPM, and will release a new single, “Accidentally on Purpose,” on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, on all platforms, accompanied by an acoustic video premiere. The duo previously recorded for DISNEY's CAROLWOOD RECORDS, sister label LYRIC STREET, RCA NASHVILLE and CURB RECORDS.

They are best known for their 2011 chart-topper, "Angel Eyes," and the 2009 Top 10 hit, "Runaway."

“We are thrilled to announce our signing with ONERPM and are very excited for fans to hear our new single,” said LOVE AND THEFT’s ERIC GUNDERSON, who is partnered in the duo with bandmate STEPHEN BARKER LILES. “‘Accidentally on Purpose’ is probably our favorite song from this project,” he added. “We wrote it with our dear friend BREE DOSTER back before the world shut down, and we can’t wait for people to react to it. Though bittersweet in the end, it makes you move and makes you feel something!”

“ONERPM is proud to partner with veteran duo LOVE AND THEFT,” said ONERPM Project Mgr. DIANA GARCIA. “In their career, these guys have already garnered more than three billion radio impressions, over 300 million plays on PANDORA and are nearing three million music video streams, (the latter for the critically acclaimed 'Whiskey on My Breath').”

