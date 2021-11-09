WALK Into The Holidays

On FRIDAY (11/12), CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK/NASSAU-SUFFOLK will launch into their 20th year of playing holiday music for festive LONG ISLANDERS. The station is adding some extra star power this year, with superstar ROB THOMAS joining afternoon personality CHRISTINA KAY as they plug in the tree together and celebrate the day by playing ROB’s new holiday song “Small Town Christmas,” which is found on his new seasonal album “Something About Christmas Time.” KAY, who has done the honors for the past five years on WALK said, “Hitting that ‘Big Red Holiday Button’ is literally a dream come true, I love kicking off the start to a season full of joy and excitement!”

WALK PD Patrick Shea noted, “LONG ISLANDERS are so passionate about their favorite holiday songs. We get requests constantly, so this year we’ll give the audience a little more power. The season belongs to everyone.”

