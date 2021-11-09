Charese Fruge, Janda Lane

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO MD and afternoon co-host JANDA LANE.

Talking about retaining listenership in the current climate, LANE said, “I think the more we embrace how our listeners consume radio, the better off we’ll be. We have more competition now than ever for listenership from other forms of media, and we have to roll with the changes and continue to invest in ways to reach people. And I think we do our best work when we’re focusing on our own communities. No one can speak to something that’s happening in any given city or town better than the people who actually live in it. ‘Live and local’ is so important because it builds trust from listeners who come to us for their entertainment, news, sports, and so on. Listen to the listeners.”

