New board members

C-SPAN adds new members to its 17-member board of directors: COX COMMUNICATIONS President MARK GREATREX, and NATIONAL CABLE TELEVISION COOPERATIVE CEO LOU BORRELLI. Returning to the board as senior director, ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE PARTNERSHIP CEO STEVE MIRON. PAT ESSER will remain as chairman. JOHN EVANS and BOB MIRON have left the board.

C-SPAN President/Co-CEO SUSAN SWAIN, stated, “We are pleased to have PAT ESSER’s continuing guidance through this time of challenging digital transformation.

C-SPAN President and Co-CEO ROB KENNEDY added, “Bringing the smarts, insights - and energy - of LOU BORELLI, STEVE MIRON, and MARK GREATREX to our board is exciting as we work to keep C-SPAN a relevant and valued contributor in political news media."

