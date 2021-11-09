(Photo: Lady Gaga Instagram)

LADY GAGA revealed in an interview with BRITISH VOGUE that the dress she wore for President JOE BIDEN's Inauguration was bullet proof. The gown she wore for the JANUARY performance was designed by SCHIAPARELLI, and featured navy and red fabric along with a large golden dove broach.

GAGA told BRITISH VOGUE, "This is one of my favorite things I've ever worn. I wore this SCHIAPARELLI design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress." She added, "When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece."

As GAGA sat down with BRITISH VOGUE, she detailed 18 other iconic looks that she's had throughout the years. Read the full story here.

« see more Net News