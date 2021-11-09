Annual Event Collects 2.3 Million Lbs Of Food

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA's morning show PRESTON & STEVE just completed their Annual "Camp Out For Hunger" event and raised over 2.3 Million pounds of food and $1.04 Million dollars cash to benefit needy individuals and families in the greater PHILADELPHIA area. Proceeds will directly benefit PHILABUNDANCE, DELAWARE VALLEY’s largest hunger relief organization.

From MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1st at 6a (ET) through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th at 11a (ET), PRESTON & STEVE camped out in the parking lot of XFINITY LIVE! PHILADELPHIA, collecting food donations from listeners and businesses in the greater PHILADELPHIA area.

PRESTON & STEVE started "Camp Out For Hunger" back in 1998, and dozens of local and national celebrities, performers, and athletes were either on hand, or ‘zoomed in’ this year to lend their support. Celebrities included former PHILADELPHIA EAGLES safety BRIAN DAWKINS, TAYLOR MOMSEN of THE PRETTY RECKLESS, NICK CANNON, KATE FLANNERY, ADAM MCKAY, and MIKE KERR of ROYAL BLOOD among others.

For more info and final totals for the event click HERE.

Photo (L-R): PRESTON & STEVE Show producer, CASEYBOY, and PRESTON ELLIOT

PHOTO CREDIT: Philly Photo & Philm

