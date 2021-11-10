Hsiao

JASMINE HSIAO has been promoted by WARNER MUSIC/TAIWAN to Managing Director, leading the company's operations there as well as being a member of WARNER MUSIC's regional executive team. HSIAO reports to WARNER MUSIC ASIA Co-Presidents CHRIS GOBALAKRISHNA and JONATHAN SERBIN.

WARNER MUSIC TAIWAN has also appointed CAROL CHU as International Marketing Director and CATHERINE CHIEN as Senior Domestic Marketing and Business Development Director.

HSIAO commented, "I'm excited to take up this opportunity to lead the brilliant team here in TAIPEI. In addition to its heritage as a prolific producer of MANDOPOP for Chinese music fans around the world, TAIWAN is also building a reputation in emerging genres such as hip-hop and rap. Our team is well-positioned to aggressively expand our roster across all these fast-growing scenes and take a leading position in the market."

HSIAO has more than 20 years' experience in the Taiwanese music industry, first joining WARNER MUSIC TAIWAN in the early 1990s. She briefly worked at BMG before returning to WARNER MUSIC in 1999.

