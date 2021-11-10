New Launch

GEN MEDIA PARTNERS Managing Partner WARREN FRIEDLAND and network radio executive JIM HIGGINS have teamed to start G ACCELERATE NETWORKS with HIGGINS serving as President and CEO. G ACCELERATE NETWORKS will be focused on developing new business from both existing radio content and service providers, producers and programs in addition to increasing their affiliated stations and national footprint.

HIGGINS commented, "Too many radio content producers are getting lost and not getting the attention and dedicated sales and affiliate services required to keep them top-of-mind with stations and thriving financially. WARREN and I are committed to changing that result for those clients that join us at G ACCELERATE. We welcome the opportunity to provide them with the effort, resources, and passion required to deliver growth and success."

G ACCELERATE NETWORKS will also work with all of GEN MEDIA PARTNERS' companies, including G NETWORKS, HISPANIC RADIO NETWORKS, GEN MEDIA PARTNERS RADIO REPS and more to help grow their revenue and affiliations.

FRIEDLAND added, "G ACCELERATE will also be looking for select equity investments and acquisitions in content and service provider companies whose vision and mission lines up with or complements GEN MEDIA PARTNERS. We’ve known JIM for many years, and he was always the shining star of the companies lucky enough to have worked with him. His vast executive experience and client relationships with both creatives, producers, agencies, and advertisers is unmatched in the network business. We are thrilled to be a part of his new venture."

HIGGINS previously served at UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS as President and COO, as well as an equity investor and partner. Most recently, HIGGINS was President and CEO at KEY NETWORKS.

You can get more information on G ACCELERATE NETWORKS by reaching out to JIM HIGGINS at Jim.higgins@genmediapartners.com.





