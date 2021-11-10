Giving Campaign Begins

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has kicked off its annual year-end giving campaign, with an appeal for tax-deductible donations that will allow the FOUNDATION to continue to offer financial assistance to those in broadcasting in need. A 501(c)3 charity, the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is dedicated exclusively to delivering financial aid to broadcasters and their families whose lives have been upended by tragic illness, accident, or catastrophe. Personal donations to the GUARDIAN FUND and corporate contributions to the ANGEL INITIATIVE can be made at www.broadcastersfoundation.org/donate.

This year’s plea for donations follows a year-and-a-half of several cancelled fundraising events due to the COVID 19 pandemic, even as more broadcasters than ever are in need of help.

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants in 2021. Monthly grants have increased 75% and more than 500 emergency grants have been awarded since 2017. Over the past 20 years, the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION has distributed more than $15 million.

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA Chairman SCOTT HERMAN said, "Our grant recipients are hard-working broadcasters from across the country and from all size markets, who have been hit by challenging, often life-altering circumstances. With the support and generosity of the people in our industry, we can help your colleagues and their families get through their toughest times."

BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Co-President JIM THOMPSON added, "Requests for assistance have escalated at a significant rate over the past several years. Combined with the cancellation of several fundraising events due to the pandemic, personal and corporate donations are vital to continuing our charitable mission of disbursing financial aid to those in your industry who need it most."

TIM MCCARTHY, Co-President of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION commented, "As I become more involved with the day-to-day operations of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, I am in awe of the generosity of those in our business who give back by supporting our mission. I would ask everyone who has not contributed in the past to please join our cause and help your colleagues in need."

You can get more information at www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

« see more Net News