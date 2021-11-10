Q3 Numbers

AUDACY has reported its financial results for the quarter ended SEPTEMBER 30, 2021. AUDACY reported that net revenues were $329.4 million, up 23% from Q3 2020. Spot revenue was up 21% from Q3 2020 and digital revenues were $61.4 million, up 30% compared to Q3 last year.

In a statement released today (11/10), AUDACY President and CEO DAVID J. FIELD said, "I am pleased to report that AUDACY continues to rebound from the pandemic, as third quarter revenues grew 23% over the prior year and 8% sequentially over the second quarter, while EBITDA grew 58% year over year. While many ad categories remain highly impacted as a result of the pandemic, it is great to see an increasing number of categories back above 2019 spending levels."

You can see the full release and statement from AUDACY President and CEO DAVID J. FIELD here.

