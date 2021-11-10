Awarded Today

The 2021 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' (NAB) MARCONI RADIO AWARDS were presented TODAY at 11a PT/2p ET. The live, virtual event was hosted by ANGELA YEE from THE BREAKFAST CLUB. Retiring NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH delivered a farewell "State Of The Industry" address.

Presenters of this year's MARCONI RADIO AWARDS were BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corporate Development & Strategy COLLIN JONES, PERRY BROADCASTING VP/COO KEVIN PERRY, SALEM MEDIA GROUP/Broadcast Media Pres. DAVE SANTRELLA, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP CEO BILL WILSON and ZIMMER RADIO Pres. JOHN ZIMMER.

You can see it all happen on-demand on NABAmplify.com.

2021 NAB Marconi Radio Award winners:

Legendary Station of the Year: WSB-A/ATLANTA

AC Station of the Year: WTMX/CHICAGO

Legendary Manager of the Year: BEN DOWNS, BRYAN BROADCASTING

Best Radio Podcast of the Year "We Need to Talk," WGTS/WASHINGTON

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year: RICKEY SMILEY, REACH MEDIA, INC.

CHR Station of the Year: KNDE/COLLEGE STATION, TX

Major Market Personality of the Year: THE MUSERS - DUNHAM, MILLER & KEITH, KTCK-A/DALLAS

Classic Hits Station of the Year: WCBS/NEW YORK

Large Market Personality of the Year: ANN KELLY, WDUV/TAMPA BAY

College Station of the Year: WILLIAM PATTERSON UNIVERSITY WPSC/WAYNE, NJ

Medium Market Personality of the Year: DAN POTTER, KRMG/TULSA

Country Station of the Year: WYCD/DETROIT

Small Market Personality of the Year: FRITO AND KATY, KNDE/COLLEGE STATION, TX

News/Talk Station of the Year: WTOP/WASHINGTON

Major Market Station of the Year: KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA

Religious Station of the Year: WGTS/WASHINGTON

Large Market Station of the Year: KTMY/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

Rock Station of the Year: KLOS/LOS ANGELES

Medium Market Station of the Year: KRMG/TULSA

Spanish Language Station of the Year: KLLI/LOS ANGELES

Small Market Station of the Year: WTAW-A/COLLEGE STATION, TX

Sports Station of the Year: KTCK-A/DALLAS

Urban Station of the Year: WEDR/MIAMI

