NAB's Marconi Radio Awards Winners Named
November 10, 2021
The 2021 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' (NAB) MARCONI RADIO AWARDS were presented TODAY at 11a PT/2p ET. The live, virtual event was hosted by ANGELA YEE from THE BREAKFAST CLUB. Retiring NAB President and CEO GORDON SMITH delivered a farewell "State Of The Industry" address.
Presenters of this year's MARCONI RADIO AWARDS were BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Corporate Development & Strategy COLLIN JONES, PERRY BROADCASTING VP/COO KEVIN PERRY, SALEM MEDIA GROUP/Broadcast Media Pres. DAVE SANTRELLA, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GROUP CEO BILL WILSON and ZIMMER RADIO Pres. JOHN ZIMMER.

2021 NAB Marconi Radio Award winners:
- Legendary Station of the Year: WSB-A/ATLANTA
- AC Station of the Year: WTMX/CHICAGO
- Legendary Manager of the Year: BEN DOWNS, BRYAN BROADCASTING
- Best Radio Podcast of the Year "We Need to Talk," WGTS/WASHINGTON
- Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year: RICKEY SMILEY, REACH MEDIA, INC.
- CHR Station of the Year: KNDE/COLLEGE STATION, TX
- Major Market Personality of the Year: THE MUSERS - DUNHAM, MILLER & KEITH, KTCK-A/DALLAS
- Classic Hits Station of the Year: WCBS/NEW YORK
- Large Market Personality of the Year: ANN KELLY, WDUV/TAMPA BAY
- College Station of the Year: WILLIAM PATTERSON UNIVERSITY WPSC/WAYNE, NJ
- Medium Market Personality of the Year: DAN POTTER, KRMG/TULSA
- Country Station of the Year: WYCD/DETROIT
- Small Market Personality of the Year: FRITO AND KATY, KNDE/COLLEGE STATION, TX
- News/Talk Station of the Year: WTOP/WASHINGTON
- Major Market Station of the Year: KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA
- Religious Station of the Year: WGTS/WASHINGTON
- Large Market Station of the Year: KTMY/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL
- Rock Station of the Year: KLOS/LOS ANGELES
- Medium Market Station of the Year: KRMG/TULSA
- Spanish Language Station of the Year: KLLI/LOS ANGELES
- Small Market Station of the Year: WTAW-A/COLLEGE STATION, TX
- Sports Station of the Year: KTCK-A/DALLAS
- Urban Station of the Year: WEDR/MIAMI