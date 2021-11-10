Vitrano

GOOD KARMA News/Talk WTMJ-A (NEWSRADIO 620)/MILWAUKEE has named WTMJ-TV (TMJ4)/MILWAUKEE morning news anchor VINCE VITRANO as host of WTMJ's WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS. VITRANO succeeds retiring GENE MUELLER. MUELLER, a 44-year MILWAUKEE radio vet is set to retire in FEBRUARY 2022.

VITRANO commented, "For a kid born and raised in WISCONSIN, this job is like playing for the BREWERS and the BUCKS! Salute to GENE MUELLER, who is a friend, a colleague, and someone I've looked up to in our business. To succeed him in this role is truly an honor."

Vitrano went on to say, "The job presents a different opportunity while continuing with the legacy of great stations."

MUELLER added, "VINCE VITRANO is a perfect choice to fill ‘the big chair’. He’s a true Wisconsinite— a solid news veteran who shares the interests, sensibilities, and concerns of our listeners. I will sleep better and longer knowing VINCE is there, continuing a legacy broadcast with passion, care, and integrity."

GOOD KARMA BRANDS/MILWAUKEE VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, "We are excited to welcome VINCE to WTMJ RADIO and are thrilled that WTMJ’s tradition of excellence, community service and news, both in TV and radio, continues today. As we thank GENE for his amazing career and contributions, we can’t wait for VINCE to lead us forward."

TMJ4 VP/GM JOE POSS added, "We are thrilled for VINCE. It is not a goodbye for TMJ4, as we have been a news partner to 620 WTMJ since the dawn of local television. This is an opportunity for a colleague and friend that we support and celebrate."

