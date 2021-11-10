Cardi B (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed CARDI B to a worldwide co-publishing agreement. The deal covers future works as well as recent releases, including her current collaboration with WARNER CHAPPELL songwriter and fellow ATLANTIC artist LIZZO, “Rumors.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./A&R, U.S. RYAN PRESS said: “CARDI is a defining artist of our culture. A master lyricist and show-stopping performer who’s already racked up a deep collection of hits after just six years in the game. Her distinctive voice, fearless authenticity, and unmistakable style have elevated her into a world of her own. All of us at WARNER CHAPPELL couldn’t be more excited to join forces with her as she continues her incredible creative evolution.”

CARDI B added, “I've always admired how GUY, CARIANNE, RYAN PRESS, and the WARNER CHAPPELL team support their songwriters and artists and I look forward to a thriving and successful partnership with them.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL commented, “CARDI is a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to be at the top of her game, creating records that dominate the charts time after time. Her music truly speaks for itself, and we’re incredibly honored to be in business with this modern-day icon.”

CARDI B has won numerous awards including receiving six ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 20 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, a GRAMMY Award (eight nominations), eight BILLBOARD Music Awards, FIVE GUINNESS World Records, five AMERICAN Music Awards, four MTV VIDEO Music Awards, three iHEARTRADIO Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, and 14 BET Hip Hop Awards.

