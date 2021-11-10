Ahead of "The 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS," airing TONIGHT (11/10) on ABC, winners in two categories were revealed this morning on the network's "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" (GMA). KELSEA BALLERINI and KENNY CHESNEY won both CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Video of the Year for their duet, “Half Of My Hometown,” produced by BALLERINI, ROSS COPPERMAN and JIMMY ROBBINS. The video was directed by PATRICK TRACY.

These are the first CMA trophies for BALLERINI, while today's two wins take CHESNEY's total to nine.

"GMA" broadcast this morning’s show from just outside BRIDGESTONE ARENA in downtown NASHVILLE, where OLD DOMINION performed “Hotel Key” and “All I Know About Girls.” Watch the performances HERE and HERE. The awards air on ABC TONIGHT at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News