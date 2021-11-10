Broadway's on the move

CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning host BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER is moving back to the station’s currently vacant afternoon shift effective FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, making room for a new, local morning show, which is expected to be named shortly. In 2020, he moved to mornings from afternoons (NET NEWS 2/18/20), where he was paired first with KRISSY T, and then ROXANNE STEELE, and most recently had been hosting solo since STEELE's departure last month.

Prior to WDRQ, BROADWAT hosted the morning show “BROADWAY’s BACKYARD” at then-ENTERCOM Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH. His resume also includes time at iHEARTMEDIA Country WWYZ/HARTFORD, iHEART Country sister WBCT/GRAND RAPIDS and Top 40 WSNX/GRAND RAPIDS.

