Tims & Bieber - A Sweet Team

CANADIAN cafe and bake shop chain TIM HORTONS and fellow CANADIAN JUSTIN BIEBER have announced a partnership to collaborate on menu innovations and co-branded merchandise.

Starting NOVEMBER 29, guests at TIMS locations in the U.S. and CANADA will find a limited-edition selection of TIMBIEBS TIMBITS in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors.

The Grammy-winning superstar will work with chef TALLIS VOAKES, TIM HORTONS Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavor combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

BIEBER said "Doing a TIM HORTONS collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on TIM HORTONS and it’s always been something close to my heart."

Chief Marketing Officer HOPE BAGOZZI added, "What's amazing about working with JUSTIN is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with TIMS and he was so invested in working on TIMBIEBS and our future plans together."

