Greiner

iHEARTMEDIA has named HOWARD GREINER Area President for the ALBANY AREA, which includes ALBANY, NY, POUGHKEEPSIE, NY and SUSSEX, NJ. GREINER takes over at the end of the year when current Area President KRISTEN DELANEY retires. GREINER will report to iHEARTMEDIA Community Markets Division President DAN LANKFORD.

LANKFORD commented, "I’m excited to welcome HOWARD to the iHEART family. HOWARD’s extensive marketing knowledge and years of experience building winning teams will be a great asset to our ALBANY AREA operations."

GREINER joins iHEARTMEDIA after a three-year run with his own consulting firm and 18 years with BUNTIN OUT-OF-HOME MEDIA where he was most recently President and COO.

GREINER said, "I am excited to join AMERICA's leading audio company bringing over 30 years of national, regional and local marketing and media experience to an exceptional team of professionals in the ALBANY, POUGHKEEPSIE and SUSSEX, NJ markets. Our team will continue to deliver best-in-class marketing initiatives to the region’s business community in an ever-evolving media landscape."

iHEARTMEDIA's ALBANY stations include News/Talk WGY-A (W240EC 95.9 FM), Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER), Sports WOFX-A (FOX SPORTS 980), Country WRVE-HD2 (WILD COUNTRY 99.9), Classic Rock WPYX (PYX 106), Top 40 WKKF (KISS 102.3), Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY). POUGHKEEPSIE stations include, Adult Standards WHUC-A, News/Talk WKIP (NEWS/TALK 99.3), Oldies WZSR (CRUSIN 93.5), Talk WKIP-A-WJIP-A (W253BV 98.5 FM), Classic Rock WBWZ (Z93.3), Hot AC WCTW (98.5 THE CAT), Top 40 WPKF (96.1 KISS FM), AC WRNQ (92.1 LITE FM) and Country WRWD (COUNTRY 107.3), while the SUSSEX, NJ stations are AC WSUS, Top 40 WHCY (MAX 106.3) and Classic Hits WNNJ

