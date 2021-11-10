April 29-May 1

The 2022 Lineup For ATLANTA'S 9th SHAKY KNEES FESTIVAL happening APRIL 29TH - MAY 1ST in Downtown CENTRAL PARK has been announced. Headliners include GREEN DAY, NINE INCH NAILS, and MY MORNING JACKET. Other A Listers expected to perform are BILLY IDOL, CHVRCHES, KHRUANGBIN, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and many more.

Tickets for the festival are available for one or multiple days. They go on sale Thursday (11/11) at 10a (ET). Click below for the full lineup.

