Hailing from DUBLIN, 20-year-old KEHLI is a vocalist and performer with a soulful, passionate and unique interpretation of contemporary pop music. Her new single “Not OK” is about the very moment you realize someone is falling out of love with you or your reality is falling apart, and that is one of the worst feelings that KEHLI has ever felt. It’s the first single from her forthcoming EP. Take a listen on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

