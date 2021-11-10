Deliver Audio Streaming Experience For Automotive Manufacturers

Live streaming audio service TUNEIN is joining forces with HARMAN to deliver the ultimate audio streaming experience for Automotive Manufacturers. HARMAN INTERNATIONAL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets. Together, HARMAN and TUNEIN will join forces to create a pre-integrated implementation of the TUNEIN app, bringing on-demand live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio to the HARMAN IGNITE STORE, a leading connected vehicle platform that enables automakers to develop, manage, and operate their own in-vehicle app store.

Automotive manufacturers can leverage the HARMAN IGNITE STORE digital ecosystem to enable drivers to download a TUNEIN app tailored to the in-car environment. Through the app, TUNEIN listeners can access audio content from around the world, while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

VP/HARMAN IGNITE STORE, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL, ALBERT JORDAN said, “Consumers expect safe and compelling connected media experiences while in the car. By collaborating with TUNEIN, a leader in audio streaming services, we’re delivering leading media services tailored for automotive.”

TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN added, “TUNEIN is excited to be partnering with HARMAN to bring a unique and tailored audio experience to drivers. This collaboration gives TUNEIN and TUNEIN PREMIUM listeners access to personalized live and on-demand content while in their cars, providing a more seamless and integrated experience.”

Click here for more info.





« see more Net News