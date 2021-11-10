CNN Audio Debut

CNN Audio has debuted its first episode of WHEN DIANA MET, a new limited-series podcast hosted by longtime podcaster AMINATOU SOW. The podcast takes listeners inside PRINCESS DIANA’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries, and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life as PRINCESS OF WALES.

In the first episode, SOW goes behind-the-scenes with royal biographer ANDREW MORTON for an inside look at PRINCESS DIANA’s first lunch with CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES. AMINATOU also chats with her friend CANDICE CARTY-WILLIAMS about why she will always stan DIANA, and why she even turned down an invitation to BUCKINGHAM PALACE.

SOW said in the podcast intro," I am a PRINCESS DIANA obsessive. And this is something that I hear over and over again from a lot of Black women in the diaspora that are my age, mid-30s. It's something that we have inherited from our mothers. Thinking about DIANA is a way to stay connected to my mom who died over 16 years ago at this point, and it makes me feel closer to her. But it's also true that a lot of my work deals with demystifying power. So yes, this is a show about DIANA SPENCER, the royal, the mother, the fashion icon, the philanthropist, but it really is a show about us."

To listen to the first episode click here.





