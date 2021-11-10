Deadline: February 9th, 2022

NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS are now accepting entries for 2022. Since 1957, the event has honored storytellers from around the globe and celebrated excellence and innovation across all genres and platforms, keeping pace with industry-wide developments and global trends. The 2022 STORYTELLERS GALA will take place at the annual NAB Show in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 26th. This is the 12th year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show. All NYF RADIO AWARD winners have access to the multi-day event.

For the second year in a row, NEW YORK FESTIVALS welcomes JUSTICEAID, an organization that promotes justice through the arts and public engagement, as a partner.

The NYF RADIO AWARDS receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community. All entries in the 2022 competition will be judged online by NYF’s RADIO AWARDS Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

VP/Executive Director, NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS, ROSE ANDERSON said, "When we added nine categories for social justice content last year, radio producers and the global audio storytelling community responded with thought-provoking work. This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of our new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”

The deadline to enter the 2022 RADIO AWARDS competition is FEBRUARY 9th, 2022. To enter, click here.

« see more Net News