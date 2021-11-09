All-Christmas Programming List

It's never too soon to put up your decorations and start getting into the Holiday spirit ( as long as it's after HALLOWEEN). But in order to put up your Holiday decorations, you're going to need the perfect soundtrack of all-Christmas music. Radio stations across the country are providing those soundtracks for you to make sure you kick off the season right. Below is a list of stations which have already flipped to all-Holiday music, playing around-the-clock CHRISTMAS classics by artists including BARRY MANILOW, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA, NAT KING COLE, THE CARPENTERS, KELLY CLARKSON and more, plus new contemporary CHRISTMAS songs from today’s biggest artists:

BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER (NET NEWS, 11/11): Launch Date 11/11

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Hot AC WALK/NASSAU-SUFFOLK (NET NEWS, 11/10):Launch Date: 11/12

iHEARTMEDIA KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/8) Launch Date: 11/12

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY (NET NEWS, 11/8)

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY (107.3 WSJY)/ATKINSON, WI (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 11/4)

SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 11/3)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 11/2)

CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT (NET NEWS 11/1)

