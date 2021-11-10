Raven Flies To Philly

With RAVEN leaving middays at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS, (NET NEWS 11/08), this highly desirable post is now wide open.

If you are on-air savvy with the ability to resonate and be ultra-relatable and relevant to the Top 40 audience and lifestyle, have mad social media skills, plus love going out to meet n’ greet your listeners, then this job is for you.

Rush your audio and resume and references to iHEARTMEDIA/DALLAS SVPP and KHKS PD PATRICK DAVIS for this EOE post.

