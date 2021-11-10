McPherson

On NOVEMBER 22nd, AUDACY WFAN-A-F (THE FAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM )/NEW YORK will have a new nighttime host, KEITH MCPHERSON, from 7p-midnight (ET). He will be followed by SAL LICATA, midnight-5a (ET).

“KEITH and SAL will form a dynamic evening one-two punch, as both have the passion and drive to usher in an exciting new era on THE FAN,” said AUDACY/NEW YORK SVP/MM CHRIS OLIVIERO. “These hours became a must listen for decades with the iconic STEVE SOMERS behind the microphone, and that will continue as KEITH and SAL entertain the tristate area nightly be it on the road or even at home under the covers.”

“This is really a dream come true,” said MCPHERSON. “I find no greater joy or entertainment than live sports and it's a blessing and an honor to have this opportunity at a place like WFAN. I look forward to talking sports every day in NEW YORK and helping to lead this station into the future.”

“Having a full time show on WFAN means everything to me,” said LICATA. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have an opportunity to talk sports every night with the most passionate fans, in the greatest city in the world, on the best sports talk station ever created. It’s all I have ever wanted.”

KEITH MCPHERSON has an extensive social media background; JOMBOY MEDIA social media manager and podcast host since January 2020, TRANSITION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT social media strategist, ROC NATION manager of digital marketing and strategy (sports), FUBOTV social media manager, MTV NETWORKS social media coordinator, and MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL MLB FAN CAVE representative.

LONG ISLAND native SAL LICATA worked his way up, starting as an intern at WFAN in JANUARY 2003. In addition to hosting WFAN, LICATA has been with SNY since 2010 and can be seen weeknights on “GEICO SPORTSNITE” and weekly on “BASEBALL NIGHT IN NEW YORK.”

