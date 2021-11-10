Christmas music

Beginning NOVEMBER 11th at 6a (MT) BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION’s AC KOSI (101.1)/DENVER starts its 20th year of non-stop Christmas music. The playlist includes classic holiday songs by ANDY WILLIAMS, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA and GENE AUTRY, as well as contemporary holiday hits by JOSH GROBAN, MARIA CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to CHRISTMAS music since LABOR DAY,” said KOSI PD JIM LAWSON. “The last couple of years have been stressful for everyone, and the time is right to help DENVER feel good."

« see more Net News