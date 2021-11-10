Feeling KOSI For The Holidays

This morning (11/11) BONNEVILLE AC KOSI/DENVER is bringing back its annual non-stop CHRISTMAS music programming for the 20th year. This year’s change to Christmas music will be covered live by 9News, DENVER’s local NBC affiliate.

PD JIM LAWSON said, “We’ve had listeners asking us to change to CHRISTMAS music since LABOR DAY. The last couple of years have been stressful for everyone, and the time is right to help DENVER feel good.”

The festive playlist will include classic holiday songs from ANDY WILLIAMS, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA and GENE AUTRY, as well as current holiday hits from JOSH GROBAN, MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL BUBLE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD.

