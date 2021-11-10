Gilmore (Facebook)

Condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of broadcaster JAMES GILMORE, who passed away this morning (11/10) following a battle with cancer. He had most recently been midday personality at GUARANTY MEDIA Country WTGE (100.7 THE TIGER), where he had also been APD. Before that, he was Affiliate Relations Mgr. at LOUISIANA RADIO NETWORK from 2005-2010 and air personality at McCLURE BROADCASTING WCGQ/COLUMBUS, GA from1990-1993.

Earlier this year, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the LOUISIANA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. According to his FACEBOOK profile, GILMORE was 51.

His son, RUSTON GILMORE, shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, that his father died peacefully "surrounded by friends and family from complications due to kidney cancer after six years of the most noble and dedicated fight. Thank you all for the memories, the events, the enabling of this juggernaut to continuously represent the great city of BATON ROUGE both in voice and spirit."

