Veterans Day

On this Veterans’ Day, NOVEMBER 11th, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and WATERMAN BROADCASTING are teaming up to utilize their media outlets to raise awareness and support for Home Base Southwest Florida and its Veteran and Family Care initiatives. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's WXKB (B103.9 FM)/FT. MYERS-NAPLES-MARCO ISLAND, FL Morning Personality and Army Veteran JASON “BIG MAMA” JONES, host of the “BIG MAMA AND THE WILD BUNCH MORNING SHOW” with WRXK (Rock 96K) Rock’s STAN AND HANEY SHOW and WATERMAN BROADCASTING ABC-TV (channel 7) will showcase the HOME BASE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA programs that treat veterans, service members, and their families.

“Our Veteran community continues to face challenges, from the ongoing pandemic to tensions around the globe. Veteran suicides have increased 20% since the onset of the pandemic, with nearly 20 Veterans losing their lives to suicide each day. The recent events in AFGHANISTAN impacted the military community in devastating ways, reopening old wounds for some and deepening current wounds for others. Now more than ever, these heroes need a grateful nation to fulfill their promise of serving them as they have so courageously done for us.” said HOME BASE Exec. Dir. Brigadier General (USA ret.) JACK HAMMOND.

JONES added, “I am very excited about this partnership. Being able to use the power of radio and television to help raise awareness and money for the veterans of SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. I am planning some “star” studded guest for the day that will not only make show informative but very entertaining as well.”

Donations are accepted at www.homebase.org/swflgive.

« see more Net News