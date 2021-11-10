-
Country Midday Talent Sought For Medium Market Southeast Station
by Phyllis Stark
Consultant JOEL RAAB is seeking a midday host for a Country station in the Southeast, the identity of which he’s keeping under wraps for now. It’s a new, local position that is currently being tracked by an out of market talent.
Said RAAB, “100KW warm weather, medium market leader needs midday talent with strong entertainment/social skills who can be a presence in the community. Also potential opportunities on our sister [Top 40] station. Great chance to learn and contribute. If this is you, rush your aircheck, resume and salary requirements confidentially to joel@joelraab.com. EOE.”