Speed Bump: Intros Are Their Thing

SUPERADIO NETWORKS and CTC PRODUCTIONS' custom song service, SPEED BUMP INTROS, is offering their totally customized “sound-a-like intros” for the CHRISTMAS format for free.

BONNEVILLE SAN FRANCISCO Director of Programming and Operations and KOIT PD BRIAN FIGULA is using the service, "Many CHRISTMAS radio stations and streaming providers sound the same. When you tune into KOIT, the experience is unique.. you know you’re listening to a BAY AREA radio station with local talent, local contests and unique transitions thanks to SPEED BUMP INTROS”

SPEED BUMPS is available for Top 40, Urban, Urban AC, AC, Adult Hits, Country, Classic Hits & now CHRISTMAS formats. Demos are available at SpeedBumpIntros.com.

For more info, contact RAPHAEL GEORGE at raphael@superadio.com.

