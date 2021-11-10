vCreative: Streamlining The Process

COX MEDIA GROUP has expanded its long-term partnership with vPROMOTIONS, vCREATIVE's promotion, contest and event management software

vPROMOTIONS enables CMG to capture the measurable upswing in social media use and digital engagement demand while also saving time through more a more streamlined workflow.

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Audience & Operations CHRIS EAGAN stated, “With vPROMOTIONS, not only are we able to manage promotions centrally, but we have broadened what we can offer to our advertisers and our audience. The ability to integrate APTIVADA digital contests, social media and remote events into a single platform, as well as promote podcasts and other programming, was long overdue. vPROMOTIONS gave us a bridge to the future.”

Added vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK, “We are thrilled with CMG’s decision to add vPROMOTIONS to its vCREATIVE suite of products. vCREATIVE’s mission is, and has always been, to develop technology that helps our clients to grow and thrive. CMG’s decision to consolidate on our platform gives us confidence that we are achieving our goal.”

