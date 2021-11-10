A Time To Celebrate

BET has released the names of the performers for this year’s SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, which airs SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th at 8p (ET/PT) on BET and BET HER from the historic APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM (NET NEWS 11/3). TISHA CAMPBELL and TICHINA ARNOLD are returning as co-hosts of the event presented by BET.

Those performing will include the 2021 “SOUL TRAIN Awards” ‘Legend Award’ honoree MAXWELL, ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree ASHANTI, the duo BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC, LEON BRIDGES, LUCKY DAYE, and more to be announced.

The annual SOUL CYPHER will feature D-NICE, MUSIQ SOULCHILD, JAC ROSS, KORYN HAWTHORNE, ELLE VARNER, and TONE STITH. The cypher tradition was started by former show host ERYKAH BADU and always features a group of artists freestyling.

Internationally, the show will be simulcast on BET AFRICA at 2a (CAT) on NOVEMBER 29th and on BET FRANCE on DEC. 1st at 10:30p (CET). The show will also be available to watch on My5 and SKY ON-DEMAND in the UK beginning on DEC. 3rd.

BET Specials/Music Programming & Music Strategy EVP CONNIE ORLANDO said, “Soul music is a movement, and we are incredibly proud to give it a platform and produce a performance line-up that will exemplify the best of the genre and reach generations of music lovers across the globe. We could not be more thrilled for these exceptional artists to hit the stage at the historic World-Famous APOLLO, in celebration of fifty years of SOUL TRAIN. This will definitely be an iconic night to remember."

To see the complete list of nominees, click here.

« see more Net News