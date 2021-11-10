Cardenas heads to the Treasure Valley

Former COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO evening host and morning show producer CHRIS CARDENAS is joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as Asst. OM for its six-station BOISE, ID cluster, and afternoon personality for Hot AC KCIX (MIX 106). The cluster also includes Country KAWO (104.3 WOW COUNTRY), AC KXLT (107.9 LITE FM), Top 40 KSAS (103.5 KISS FM), Urban KFXD (POWER 105.5 FM) and Talk KIDO.

CARDENAS departed COX in SEPTEMBER during a round of companywide layoffs (NET NEWS 9/23).

"I can’t even think of words to describe how I’m feeling other than 'surreal,'" he shared on FACEBOOK. "It’s incredible, and we’re beyond blessed. While our family will miss family, friends, SAN ANTONIO and TEXAS ... to say we’re excited for a new adventure is an understatement. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out and been supportive throughout this entire process. Here’s to new adventures and new memories!"

