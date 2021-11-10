Stapleton (Photo: John Russell/CMA)

“Isn’t this beautiful? It’s a room full of joy, and talent and Country music,” said OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY on the stage of “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” last night (11/10) at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA. His comment, made while accepting the band's fourth consecutive trophy for Vocal Group of the Year, reflected the spirit of the night, where performers, presenters, winners and nominees seemed thrilled to return to a relatively normal, live awards show (albeit with COVID protocols still in place) nearly two years into a global pandemic that has made such events difficult.

The night belonged to CHRIS STAPLETON, who won four of the five trophies for which he had been nominated, including Male Vocalist of the Year. He also won Album, Song and Single of the Year, the first for his “Starting Over” album and the other two for its title track. He was also recognized for his work as a producer in two categories. By his fourth acceptance speech of the night STAPLETON admitted, “I’m running out of words.”

The biggest surprise of the night — apparently even to her — was CARLY PEARCE winning Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time. After nearly collapsing on her way to the microphone, the clearly surprised star gave a tearful acceptance speech, after receiving the award over perennial award show favorites MIRANDA LAMBERT and MAREN MORRIS, among others. Seemingly equally surprised was JIMMIE ALLEN when he won the New Artist of the Year category earlier in the night. Ditto for LUKE COMBS, who appeared stunned to be named winner of the night’s biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year, at the close of the show. It was his first win in the category.

Other than STAPLETON the show’s only multiple award winners, KELSEA BALLERINI and KENNY CHESNEY, got their trophies early after being revealed as winners YESTERDAY (11/9) morning in both the Musical Event and Music Video categories for their duet, “half of my hometown” (NET NEWS 11/10).

LUKE BRYAN hosted the ABC-televised show for the first time this year.

Following is a complete list of winners.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

LUKE COMBS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Starting Over – CHRIS STAPLETON, Producers: DAVE COBB, CHRIS STAPLETON, Mix Engineer: VANCE POWELL

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

CARLY PEARCE

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

CHRIS STAPLETON

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

OLD DOMINION

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

BROTHERS OSBORNE

SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Starting Over” – CHRIS STAPLETON, Producers: DAVE COBB, CHRIS STAPLETON, Mix Engineer: VANCE POWELL

SONG OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Starting Over”, Songwriters: MIKE HENDERSON, CHRIS STAPLETON

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JIMMIE ALLEN

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

“half of my hometown” – KELSEA BALLERINI (featuring KENNY CHESNEY), Producers: KELSEA BALLERINI, ROSS COPPERMAN, JIMMY ROBBINS

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“half of my hometown” – KELSEA BALLERINI (featuring KENNY CHESNEY), Director: PATRICK TRACY

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

JENEE FLEENOR, Fiddle

