Swapping Signals

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO (CPR) and PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE (PPCC) are trading signals in COLORADO SPRINGS. PPCC’s radio station, KEPC, will now flip its calls to KXRE and air on 102.1 and 1490. CPR's station, INDIE 102.3, will air on 89.7 in COLORADO SPRINGS and 93.3 in PUEBLO. The switch goes live in early 2022.

CPR President and CEO STEWART VANDERWILT commented, "INDIE 102.3 began broadcasting in COLORADO SPRINGS in APRIL 2020 and has seen steady audience growth in the region. We're excited to expand its reach through this trade while also establishing a paid internship program for students from PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE."

Part of the agreement includes PPCC students getting the chance to intern with KRCC, CPR's news station in southern COLORADO.

PPCC President LANCE BOLTON added, "This trade represents a win-win for CPR and our students. CPR gets a stronger signal, and our students get new internship opportunities at KRCC. Meanwhile, the college’s station, now called XTRA MUSIC 102.1, will continue to play the maximum variety of tunes that our campus community loves.”

« see more Net News